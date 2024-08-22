RG Kar Medical College gets CISF cover; govt tries damage control

The state government had appointed Dr Suhrita Pal as the new principal of RG Kar in place of Ghosh. But she was working from the Swasthya Bhavan, the health department’s headquarters, instead of coming to the college. Her appointment, too, was cancelled.

Besides, RG Kar superintendent Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and the head of the department of the hospital’s chest medicine department, Arunava Dutta Choudhury, were removed.

Senior CISF officer K Pratap Singh told reporters, “We have come here for some assignment. Let us finish our work, then senior officers will brief you. I am doing my job.”

Nivedita Sarkar, a student of RG Kar, said, “If we feel safe after the CISF taking charge of the hospital security, we would request the Central government to retain it on the campus for a few months more.”