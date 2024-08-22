‘Government shielding RG Kar ex-principal, no concrete steps taken yet’

KOLKATA: More than a week after vandalism at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the brutal rape-murder of a medico on August 9, the Union Home Ministry informed the state government that it would deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the hospital, a day after the Supreme Court mandated it. A massive outpouring of outrage by the medical fraternity, artists and sportspersons has shaken the entire state, crippling the critical healthcare system.
On Wednesday — the 12th day of the unabated agitation — the dominant feeling among hundreds of protestors at the Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the state health department, was that the state government has failed to take any step against allegations of corruption against the ousted former principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh. They also strongly objected to the absence of the new principal, Dr Suhrita Pal, who continues his work from Swasthya Bhavan.
The doctors have also called for a swift probe by the CBI, which has taken over the case from Kolkata Police as directed by the Calcutta HC.
“Our protest will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified,” said a junior doctor.
The protestors remain unimpressed by Governor CV Ananda Bose’ visit to the victim’s residence. The situation has come to such a pass that the mother of the 31-year-old victim has thanked the people of Bengal and the country for coming forward to help her daughter get justice.
On Wednesday, Congress leaders held a protest rally at Lalbazar police headquarters demanding speedy justice for the victim.
BJP leaders too called a protest rally on Wednesday as a part of its five-day demonstration. “The Chief Minister should resign as soon as possible,” state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told media at the demonstration at Shyambazar. Sportspersons too have stepped in. Cricketer Sourav Ganguly, former Asian Games silver medallist Soma Biswas, ex-swimmer Bula Choudhury and chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua attended the protest on Wednesday.
On August 24, students of Presidency University will organise a rally. More protest rallies are on the cards in Kolkata and adjoining districts. Meanwhile, senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors to resume work.
Call for justice
A group of 295 eminent persons have signed a joint statement demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim. This included former chief justice of Sikkim HC Permod Kohli, ex-chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, former defence secretary Dhanendra Kumar, former R&AW chief Sanjeev Tripathi, ex-ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee and former secretary of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways Gopal Krishna.