‘Government shielding RG Kar ex-principal, no concrete steps taken yet’

KOLKATA: More than a week after vandalism at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the brutal rape-murder of a medico on August 9, the Union Home Ministry informed the state government that it would deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the hospital, a day after the Supreme Court mandated it. A massive outpouring of outrage by the medical fraternity, artists and sportspersons has shaken the entire state, crippling the critical healthcare system.

On Wednesday — the 12th day of the unabated agitation — the dominant feeling among hundreds of protestors at the Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the state health department, was that the state government has failed to take any step against allegations of corruption against the ousted former principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh. They also strongly objected to the absence of the new principal, Dr Suhrita Pal, who continues his work from Swasthya Bhavan.

The doctors have also called for a swift probe by the CBI, which has taken over the case from Kolkata Police as directed by the Calcutta HC.

“Our protest will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified,” said a junior doctor.