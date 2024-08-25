'Bigger intention' of grabbing land, threatening Assamese identity behind crimes against women: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the recent incidents of crimes against women in the state are being committed with a "bigger intention of grabbing land and threatening the identity of the Assamese people".

He hinted at 'political patronage' behind the crimes, while also claiming that financial power is shifting out of the hands of the Assamese people.

"No society is perfect. Crimes against women are a reality. These crimes had come down in the state in the last three years. But the real intention in the recent incidents is much bigger, through crimes such as rape the target is our land, civilisation," Sarma said at a press interaction late on Saturday evening.

"In Assam, this design is on for the last 30-35 years. That is why the Assam Agitation happened. We have identified the radicals now, but in 1975 itself, the Assamese society was warned that this would happen," he said, referring to the six-year-long movement from 1979 against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Claiming that a "big conspiracy of grabbing land" is being hatched through such crimes, Sarma said, "The survivor's family in Dhing told me that they don't want to stay there anymore. People sell off their property and leave for other places. For a plot of land worth Rs 5 lakh, they are offered Rs 50 lakh."

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Nagaon's Dhing area on Thursday evening, with the incident sparking widespread protests.

One of the accused was arrested by the police the next day, but he died when he jumped into a pond while purportedly trying to escape from custody.

Sarma claimed that there is a "pattern" in which first, one or two persons enter and set up their houses in a village, then they start eating beef in their homes and neighbours, uncomfortable with it, start leaving the area.

"It is happening in Barpeta, Mangaldai and other places. Previous chief ministers didn't say these things, but I have said it. There could be a threat to my life someday, but I am saying it as it is my duty," Sarma asserted.

"It is all a game of money. Financial power is shifting out of the hands of Assamese people. They are taking advantage of it," he said, without naming any community.