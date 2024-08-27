Heavy rains flood Gujarat, CM Patel cancels officials' leave to boost relief efforts

AHMEDABAD: A major rain system is unleashing its fury over Gujarat, bringing torrential downpours for the past 48 hours. The Meteorological department on Tuesday issued a red alert for 27 districts in the state, forecasting continued heavy rainfall.
The relentless rainfall has led to widespread overflow of reservoirs, causing significant flooding and damage to roads and minor bridges across districts. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel cancels leave of officials' to boost relief efforts and ensure essential services. The state government has also announced the closure of educational institutions and postponed exams that have been planned to conduct on August 27.
Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey, on Tuesday, said that chief minister had convened a videoconference with all district officials to address issues related to human safety. He emphasized that we must ensure there are no shortages of electricity, medicines, or other essential supplies.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains across the state through August 31.In addition to the intense rainfall expected, wind speeds may reach up to 60 km/h.
Train services has been disrupted following heavy rainfall
Heavy rains have caused significant disruptions to rail services in the Vadodara railway division, affecting routes between Saurashtra-Kutch and Mumbai. Waterlogging at Bajwa station has also led to the cancellation of some trains.
Vadodara is grappling with severe flooding following intense rainfall, which has delivered 13 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The surge in water levels has led to the release of excess water into the Vishwamitri river from Ajwa Lake, causing the river’s level to rise significantly.
As a result, many areas in Vadodara are inundated, creating a flood-like situation for residents. The situation is expected to worsen if the Vishwamitri river’s water level continues to climb. The outflow of the river has lead to the closure of seven bridges. Consequently, authorities have begun relocating residents from low-lying areas to safer locations to mitigate the impact.
Due to widespread waterlogging, electricity supply has been disrupted across Vadodara city.
In Ahmedabad, the city has experienced intensive rainfall in the past 24 hours. The continuous downpour has raised the water level in the Vasna barrage to 128.5 feet, prompting the opening of 9 gates. Currently, the city has been placed under an orange alert.