Heavy rains flood Gujarat, CM Patel cancels officials' leave to boost relief efforts

Train services has been disrupted following heavy rainfall

Heavy rains have caused significant disruptions to rail services in the Vadodara railway division, affecting routes between Saurashtra-Kutch and Mumbai. Waterlogging at Bajwa station has also led to the cancellation of some trains.

Vadodara is grappling with severe flooding following intense rainfall, which has delivered 13 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The surge in water levels has led to the release of excess water into the Vishwamitri river from Ajwa Lake, causing the river’s level to rise significantly.

As a result, many areas in Vadodara are inundated, creating a flood-like situation for residents. The situation is expected to worsen if the Vishwamitri river’s water level continues to climb. The outflow of the river has lead to the closure of seven bridges. Consequently, authorities have begun relocating residents from low-lying areas to safer locations to mitigate the impact.