LS poll results gave India chance to breathe: Manish Tewari

NEW DELHI: The 2024 Lok Sabha election results were not so much about the numbers but about giving India a chance to "breathe" and for its institutions to start functioning again, says senior Congress leader Manish Tewari.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here, the former Union minister also asserted that the BJP may acknowledge it or not but the government's recent "U-turns" on certain issues are reflective of the realities of coalition politics.

Tewari said he believes India requires a "second wave of democratic reforms" whereby structures which really underpin the democratic edifice of India need to be more participatory, inclusive and democratic.

The Congress Working Committee permanent invitee also exuded confidence that his party and its allies were headed for a victory in the upcoming assembly polls which would have a positive impact on national politics.

Asked about the scenario post Lok Sabha poll results, Tewari said, "You need to roll back to November-December of 2023 which was similar to the November-December of 2003. The BJP had then also won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. That was the shining India moment for them.

Then subsequently what played out in the 2004 elections is history which I need not repeat for the sake of recreation."

"If you now fast forward to the November-December of 2023, the BJP won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and there was this euphoria, railroading that 'abki baar 400 paar'.

There was a perceptible narrative which was built up, the subtext of 'abki baar 400 paar' was the abrogation of the Constitution and its replacement by something which would be more in congruence with what was the thinking of the predecessors of the BJP going back to the time when the Constituent assembly was writing the Constitution," the Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh said.