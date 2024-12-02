37 held in Bihar over question paper leak, community health officers exam cancelled

PATNA: Question paper leak is not a new phenomenon in Bihar. The state health society on Monday cancelled the online examination for appointment of community health officers (CHOs) following the leakage of question paper. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police swung into action following a tip-off that a gang was active to leak the question papers of online examination for the appointment of SHOs in the state.

The examination was held on Sunday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), EOU, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said on Monday that a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to verify the complaints about the leak of question paper of online examination for appointment of SHOs.

During a random inspection of the examination centres, the SIT members found evidence of irregularities and initiated action against the authorities responsible for the conduct of a fair exam.

DIG Dhillon said that 37 people associated with We Shine Tech Pvt Ltd and heads of online examination centres, IT managers, examination coordinators, and IT support staff for their alleged involvement in cheating during the exam were held for the post of CHOs.