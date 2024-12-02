'Anti-democratic': Congress says party delegation stopped from going to violence-hit Sambhal

In Lucknow, heavy police force was deployed outside the Congress' office in the Mall Avenue locality.

Rai, along with other party leaders and workers, were seen trying to force their way through the barricades.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Aradhana Mishra said, "The incident in Sambhal is not just another ordinary incident. It is a big incident. The Congress delegation under Ajay Rai wanted to go there on a fact-finding mission. Since yesterday (Sunday) night, I have been placed under house arrest. Our party leaders are being stopped."

"This is complete anarchy on the part of the government. The government is trying to hide its failure by citing the imposition of section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and is not allowing us to go there (Sambhal) from Lucknow," Mishra added.

She added that section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in Sambhal, and not in Lucknow.

Speaking to PTI earlier in the day, Rai said, "We had decided to visit Sambhal on December 2 as the government ban on the entry of public representatives was to be lifted by November 30. Now, they have suddenly extended the ban till December 10. The government clearly wants to hide its flaws."