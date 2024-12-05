Day after attack, Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A day after he survived an assassination bid, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal performed 'tankhah' duty (religious punishment) as ‘sewadar’ amid tight security cover of Punjab Police and central forces outside Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Rupnagar district of Punjab.

Sukhbir Singh Badal the SAD chief and former Deputy Chief Minister who is in Z plus cover arrived at the Ananadpur Sahib shrine surrounded by security personnel of state police and paramilitary force. Dressed in blue ‘sewadar’ uniform.

Badal sat at the entrance of the gurdwara with a spear in one hand for an hour and then he listened to kirtan along with his wife and Member of parliament from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and son Anantveer Singh Badal after which, the whole family performed the `sewa’ of washing utensils in the gurdwara.