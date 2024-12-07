Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday performed the duty of 'sewadar' outside a gurdwara in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib amid tight security.

Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, also listened to 'kirtan' and washed dishes in the community kitchen.

The former deputy chief minister, a Z+ protectee, arrived at the gurdwara surrounded by security personnel.

He wore a blue 'sewadar' uniform and sat at the gurdwara entrance with a spear in one hand for an hour from 9 am.