Centre likely to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' bill this Parliament session

The Union government is likely to table the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to media reports.

TNIE, citing government sources, had reported in September that the legislation is likely to be tabled in the Winter Session following the Union Cabinet's approval that month.

The government will introduce the bill as it aims to build consensus and will refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for discussions, media reports said on Monday, citing sources aware of the development.

Sources added that the JPC will hold detailed discussions with representatives of all political parties, focusing on building collective agreement on the proposal. The government also plans to involve a broad range of stakeholders in the dialogue. Speakers of all state assemblies will be invited to provide their input, alongside intellectuals, experts, and members of civil society, according to the sources.

If the bill is not introduced in the winter session, it is expected to be brought in the next session of Parliament, likely during the budget session, the sources added.

Notably, the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative—aimed at synchronizing national and state elections—has been a central pledge of the BJP-led Union government since it assumed office in 2014.

Most opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, left-wing parties, among others, have rejected the proposal, arguing that it undermines democracy and the basic structure of the Constitution.