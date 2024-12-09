Centre likely to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' bill this Parliament session

The Union government is likely to table the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to media reports.
TNIE, citing government sources, had reported in September that the legislation is likely to be tabled in the Winter Session following the Union Cabinet's approval that month.
The government will introduce the bill as it aims to build consensus and will refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for discussions, media reports said on Monday, citing sources aware of the development.
Sources added that the JPC will hold detailed discussions with representatives of all political parties, focusing on building collective agreement on the proposal. The government also plans to involve a broad range of stakeholders in the dialogue. Speakers of all state assemblies will be invited to provide their input, alongside intellectuals, experts, and members of civil society, according to the sources.
If the bill is not introduced in the winter session, it is expected to be brought in the next session of Parliament, likely during the budget session, the sources added.
Notably, the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative—aimed at synchronizing national and state elections—has been a central pledge of the BJP-led Union government since it assumed office in 2014.
Most opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, left-wing parties, among others, have rejected the proposal, arguing that it undermines democracy and the basic structure of the Constitution.
In September 2023, the government had formed a high-level committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, to evaluate the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections.
The panel had examined logistical requirements, including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), as well as manpower needs for implementing the reforms.
The panel had submitted an 18,626-page report earlier this year after 191 days of research and consultations with stakeholders and experts.
The report argued that frequent elections disrupt governance and policy continuity. It recommended beginning with synchronized Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, followed by aligning municipal and panchayat polls within 100 days.
The committee proposed a common electoral roll, requiring coordination between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and state election commissions. Currently, the ECI oversees national and state polls, while state bodies manage local elections.
The recommendations include 18 constitutional amendments, most of which would not require state assembly ratification but would need parliamentary approval. Reforms, such as a unified voter ID system and a single electoral roll, would require support from at least half of the states.
TNIE had reported in September, citing sources, that the 22nd Law Commission, in its report, recommended synchronizing the terms of state assemblies in “two phases” over the next five years to enable the first simultaneous elections by May-June 2029.
The report suggested that during these two election cycles, the tenure of some state assemblies might need to be extended, while others could be shortened through constitutional amendments. It also recommended adding a chapter to the Constitution on ‘one poll,’ with a “power of non-extant” to override existing provisions related to the terms of assemblies.
TNIE also reported that the government is likely to introduce three Bills in Parliament to facilitate simultaneous polls.
Two of these Bills would amend the Constitution to implement the government’s plan for holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased manner.
The third Bill would amend provisions in three laws related to Union Territories with legislative assemblies, aligning the terms of these assemblies with those of other legislative bodies and the Lok Sabha, as proposed in the first Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Supporters argue the plan could save costs and streamline governance, but critics have raised concerns about its implications for federalism and regional political representation.
Speaking at an event in October this year, Kovind had claimed that simultaneous elections would further strengthen federalism by ensuring that all three tiers of government function together for five years.
The former president also revealed that 47 political parties had submitted representations to the high-level committee he chaired, with 32 of them supporting the idea. He noted that while 15 parties opposed the concept, they had previously supported the idea of holding polls simultaneously at one point or another.
Meanwhile, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had flagged concerns over the practicality and implications of the proposed move, saying some key recommendations are "flawed" as he emphasised the need for a debate in Parliament on these issues.
The former CEC had also highlighted constitutional requirements for implementing the proposal. Any amendment would require a majority vote in both Houses of Parliament, alongside ratification from at least half of the states, a process that could prove complex and contentious.