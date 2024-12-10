Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march on December 14

CHANDIGARH: Farmer groups decided to resume the 'Dilli Chalo' march as a group (Jatha) of 101 farmers will march towards the national capital from the Shambhu border (Punjab and Haryana border) on December 14.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced today that the 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers will be resumed and said ‘Prathna Divas’ would be observed on December 11.

Farmers have appealed to the people across the nation not to eat dinner on December 12 expressing solidarity with them and post the photos of the same on the social media.

Fast-up-to-death of farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal entered the fifteenth day and today farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border besides all the villagers of Dallewal village from where the farmer's leader belongs sat on hunger strike in his support.

"The people of the country might not think that the farmers do not want to sit across the table and talk with the government that is why whenever any government agency call us for talks we go and talk with them even though we know their agenda and what is on their mind," said Sarwan Singh Pandher.

"Nobody can accuse us that we do not want to solve this issue amicably sitting across the table," he added.

He said that the union government has not got back to them and shows no signs of having talks with them, leaving them with the path of agitation as the only option left.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak a word about farmers during his recent visit to Haryana. Pandher sought support from Punjabi singers and religious preachers for ‘Kisan Andolan 2.0’.