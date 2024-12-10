Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march on December 14

CHANDIGARH: Farmer groups decided to resume the 'Dilli Chalo' march as a group (Jatha) of 101 farmers will march towards the national capital from the Shambhu border (Punjab and Haryana border) on December 14.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced today that the 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers will be resumed and said ‘Prathna Divas’ would be observed on December 11.
Farmers have appealed to the people across the nation not to eat dinner on December 12 expressing solidarity with them and post the photos of the same on the social media.
Fast-up-to-death of farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal entered the fifteenth day and today farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border besides all the villagers of Dallewal village from where the farmer's leader belongs sat on hunger strike in his support.
"The people of the country might not think that the farmers do not want to sit across the table and talk with the government that is why whenever any government agency call us for talks we go and talk with them even though we know their agenda and what is on their mind," said Sarwan Singh Pandher.
"Nobody can accuse us that we do not want to solve this issue amicably sitting across the table," he added.
He said that the union government has not got back to them and shows no signs of having talks with them, leaving them with the path of agitation as the only option left.
He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak a word about farmers during his recent visit to Haryana. Pandher sought support from Punjabi singers and religious preachers for ‘Kisan Andolan 2.0’.
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Sandhwan also came out in support of the protesting farmers and slammed the Centre and PM Modi for not addressing the farmers’ issues. He said the government should engage in talks with farmers immediately, considering the deteriorating condition of their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
A practising cardiologist in the US, Dr Swaiman Singh has sought support from the strong NRI community for the ongoing farmers’ protest. He was one of the faces of the 2020 farmers’ protest and has come out in support of farm leader Dallewal, who has been sitting on a fast unto death for the past fifteen days.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "To monitor the vital parameters of farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, the doctors have now put machines on him to check them."
He spoke about how everyone at the Khanauri border including the mothers and sisters is on a hunger strike in support of Dallewal.
"No farmers had bed tea or even boiled water to have a bath as no fire or stove was lit the whole day as emotions are running high now," he added.
He appealed to his fellow countrymen to avoid eating one meal, preferably dinner, on December 12. He also urged not to cook or light the stoves in their house in solidarity with support of our agitation.
"They should post on social media in support of Dallewal with hash tag we support Jagjit Singh Dallewal as it is a powerful medium for expression,’’ he said.
"This fight we are fighting is to save the future generations of the country and we can only win his with help and support of all of you," he added.