BJP lacks two-third majority for constitutional amendment on simultaneous elections: MP Tharoor on ONOE bills

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the government on Tuesday, stating that voting at the introduction stage of two bills on simultaneous elections in the Lok Sabha revealed that the BJP did not have the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.

The two bills, which propose the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections, were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a heated debate. Opposition parties denounced the draft laws – comprising a Constitution Amendment Bill and an ordinary bill – as an attack on the federal structure, a charge that was rejected by the government.

Tharoor, speaking to reporters on Parliament premises, emphasised the widespread opposition to the bills. "We (the Congress) are not the only ones that have opposed this bill. The vast majority of the opposition parties have opposed this bill, and the grounds are very many. It is a violation of the federal structure of the Constitution. Why should a state government fall if the central government falls?" he said.