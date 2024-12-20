BJP MP PP Chaudhary to chair mega parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls bills

NEW DELHI: BJP member PP Chaudhary was on Friday appointed chairman of the mega joint committee of Parliament set up to examine bills proposing simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the 39-member committee and appointed Chaudhary, a former Union minister of state for law and justice, as its chairman.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had moved resolutions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to refer the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to a joint committee of the two Houses.

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39 as more political parties expressed the desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations that seek to fulfil the BJP's long-cherished promise of simultaneous elections.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala, Manish Tewari and several first-term lawmakers, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bansuri Swaraj and Sambit Patra, are members of the committee.

The panel has 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.