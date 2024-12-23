Day temperatures drop sharply in North India; intense cold wave persists in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Day temperatures dropped sharply in several areas of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh after light rain hit parts of north India on Monday, even as intense cold wave conditions persisted in Kashmir with mercury dipping several degrees below freezing point.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla and nearby areas also witnessed light snowfall which led to the closure of 30 roads in the state.

People in the national capital woke up to a drizzle and fog with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab witnessed a sharp dip as rain lashed many parts the two states.

According to the Met office, Chandigarh, which received light rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal while Hisar also had a cold day at a high of 14.1 degrees.

High altitude areas in Uttarakhand including the famous Himalayan temples received fresh snowfall and icy winds sweeping across the state.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib in Garhwal Himalayas and Munsiyari in Kumaon region received fresh snowfall intensifying cold throughout the state.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day at many places including Dehradun which also received a drizzle.

Mussoorie, Dhanolti and Chakrata also received snowfall, much to the delight of tourists.

Temperatures dropped sharply.

People were seen sitting around bonfires along the roadside to warm themselves.