Manmohan Singh’s New Economic Policy 1991 helps unshackle India’s economy

NEW DELHI: The architect of the first round of India’s economic reform – Dr Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister and finance minister – breathed his last late on Thursday night.

Mr Singh, who is known for heralding the era of market economy in India, is fondly remembered more for his stint as the finance minister of India under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao than his two stints as the prime minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2014.

Dr Manmohan Singh kick-started the economic reform process of India with his landmark budget in 1991. But more than the 1991 budget, the New Economic Policy adopted by the then government under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh led the path for economic reforms. Manmohan Singh is credited with the drafting of NEP 1991.

The NEP 1991 not just unshackled the industry, but also brought in fiscal and monetary discipline, and paved the way for privatization in a big way. The banking sector was freed from the excess control of the regulator.