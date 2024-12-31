Farmers protest: SC grants two more days to Punjab to shift Dallewal to hospital

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order granted two more days time to the Punjab government to comply with its December 20 order to provide medical aid and shift to hospital farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.
A vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed the application of Punjab government, which sought three days more time from it, to comply with its directive to shift farmer leader, Dallewal to hospital.
While listing the matter for further hearing on January 2, the apex court made it clear that the Punjab government should ensure that Dallewal be given the necessary medical assistance till then. The top court said the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab would present virtually on the next hearing date.
The apex court would on January 2, deliberated upon the health of Dallewal and would likely to pass an order in it.
Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, on Tuesday moved an application in the apex court, seeking three days more time to comply with its earlier directive to shift farmer leader, Dallewal to hospital.
Singh said, "An application has been moved seeking three more days for compliance with the court's December 20 order for providing medical aid and shifting Dallewal to the hospital."
He also added that intervenors and negotiators had gone to the protest site. Efforts for compliance were made by mobilising about 7000 personnel at the protest site. He, however, added that due to the Punjab Bandh held on December 30, by farmers' organisations, there were traffic blockades and hindrances. Singh further informed the bench about the protesters' proposal that Dallewal would take medical aid if the Centre was ready to talk to them.
The farmers, led by 70-year-old Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border seeking to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee to a minimum support price for crops.
In one of the hearings, the SC slammed the Punjab government for allowing the situation to escalate and not complying with its earlier directions to provide medical assistance to farmer leader, Dallewal.
The top court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed against the Chief Secretary of State of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order of the SC directing the state to convince fasting farmers' leader to go to hospital.