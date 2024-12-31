Farmers protest: SC grants two more days to Punjab to shift Dallewal to hospital

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order granted two more days time to the Punjab government to comply with its December 20 order to provide medical aid and shift to hospital farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

A vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed the application of Punjab government, which sought three days more time from it, to comply with its directive to shift farmer leader, Dallewal to hospital.

While listing the matter for further hearing on January 2, the apex court made it clear that the Punjab government should ensure that Dallewal be given the necessary medical assistance till then. The top court said the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab would present virtually on the next hearing date.

The apex court would on January 2, deliberated upon the health of Dallewal and would likely to pass an order in it.

Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, on Tuesday moved an application in the apex court, seeking three days more time to comply with its earlier directive to shift farmer leader, Dallewal to hospital.