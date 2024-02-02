Congress, other opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over Jharkhand issue

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday walked out from the Rajya Sabha over the Jharkhand governor not making interim arrangements for governance in the state after JMM leader Hemant Soren resigned as chief minister.

Leader of the Opposition in the House and Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge drew parallels with the happenings in neighbouring Bihar just a week back when Nitish Kumar had resigned as chief minister, his resignation being immediately accepted, he being asked to continue till a new government was formed and again being sworn-in as the chief minister, all in a matter of 12 hours.

But in Jharkhand, when Soren resigned on Wednesday, no interim arrangement was made, he said.