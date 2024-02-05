Bihar CM likely to meet PM Modi, Shah in Delhi on February 7 ahead of floor test

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Delhi on February 7 amid reports of discontentment within ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the allocation of portfolios to ministers. The newly formed NDA government will have to undergo the floor test in Bihar Assembly on February 12.

During the visit, the Bihar CM is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda during his two-day stay in the national capital.

It will be Nitish’s first visit to Delhi after taking oath as Chief Minister of the NDA government on January 28.