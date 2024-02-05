'BJP tried to destabilise democratically elected Jharkhand govt': CM Champai Soren during trust vote

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday moved a confidence motion in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The new state government is seeking a vote of confidence on the first day of the two-day special assembly session.

"The BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected state government," Champai Soren asserted in his speech, while referring to himself the "part 2 of Hemant Soren."

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance had raised pro-Hemant Soren slogans during the Governor's speech earlier today in the assembly.

The MLAs have exuded confidence of winning the floor test, while the opposition BJP asserted that the coalition would be defeated. Arrested JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren too will be participating in the trust vote.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area around the assembly.

State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly". A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it has the support of 43 legislators.

The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.