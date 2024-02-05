'BJP tried to destabilise democratically elected Jharkhand govt': CM Champai Soren during trust vote

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday moved a confidence motion in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The new state government is seeking a vote of confidence on the first day of the two-day special assembly session.
"The BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected state government," Champai Soren asserted in his speech, while referring to himself the "part 2 of Hemant Soren."
The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance had raised pro-Hemant Soren slogans during the Governor's speech earlier today in the assembly.
The MLAs have exuded confidence of winning the floor test, while the opposition BJP asserted that the coalition would be defeated. Arrested JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren too will be participating in the trust vote.
Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area around the assembly.
State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly". A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it has the support of 43 legislators.
The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.
The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening. They landed at the Birsa Munda Airport here in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses.
Meanwhile, Biranchi Narayan, Chief Whip of the BJP, had said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday. He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.
About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.
JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.
A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.
Hemant Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on February 2.
