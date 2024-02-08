Notifications issued for polls to six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar

PATNA: The nomination process for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha went underway in Bihar on Thursday with the Election Commission's notification for six seats, terms of which would end early next month.

Out of the half-a-dozen seats, for which filing of nomination papers will come to a close on February 15, three each are held by the state's ruling NDA and the 'Mahagathbandhan', which has been pushed back to the opposition camp as a result of the latest volte-face by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president.

The MPs whose current term is nearing expiry are Vashishth Narayan Singh and Aneel Hegde (JDU), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Manoj Kumar Jha and Ashfaq Karim (RJD) and state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled for February 27.

As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards.

Given the current composition of the 243-strong assembly, the NDA can easily get three of its nominees elected, with a few more votes to spare.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state BJP president, has made it clear that his party will be fielding two candidates this time, in view of its superior numerical strength, while helping ally JD(U) win one seat.

In the previous biennial polls of 2018, the JD(U), which was then the senior partner, had got two seats while the BJP had settled for one.

JD(U) sources have, so far, remained tight-lipped on the BJP's aggressive posturing, awaiting signals from the chief minister, who is also the party president, and is understood to have discussed the Rajya Sabha polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others during his Delhi trip.