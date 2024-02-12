Nation

No confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker taken up

BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moved the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.
Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the Assembly.
Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav speaks in the Assembly.
PTI

PATNA: A no-confidence motion moved by the ruling NDA in Bihar against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Monday taken up by the state assembly.

Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition.

In the 243-strong assembly, 128 MLAs belong to the NDA, which also includes the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and an Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who is a minister.

