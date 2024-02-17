Publicity blitz of Ajit Pawar's wife fuels candidature speculation against Supriya Sule in Baramati

PUNE: Publicity campaign vehicles adorned with images of Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra were prominently displayed in Baramati, amid ongoing speculation regarding her potential candidature for the constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections under the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) banner.

The campaign vehicle carried a banner with photographs of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar with the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The slogan on the banner read 'One aim, all-round development' with no details of candidature or constituency.

This development marks the latest chapter in the power struggle within the Pawar family, which was sparked when Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, along with eight MLAs, joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde in July 2023. And on February 6, the Election Commission officially recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the NCP.

The Sharad Pawar-led group, now officially named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), suffered a setback after Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar held that the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the real NCP.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has long been a stronghold of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is the incumbent MP from the segment.

Sharad Pawar has represented the constituency five times, while Sule has been elected three times to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Speaking on the speculations about Sunetra Pawar's candidature against her, Sule said, "It is a democracy, so everybody has the right to contest."