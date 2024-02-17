Publicity blitz of Ajit Pawar's wife fuels candidature speculation against Supriya Sule in Baramati
PUNE: Publicity campaign vehicles adorned with images of Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra were prominently displayed in Baramati, amid ongoing speculation regarding her potential candidature for the constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections under the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) banner.
The campaign vehicle carried a banner with photographs of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar with the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The slogan on the banner read 'One aim, all-round development' with no details of candidature or constituency.
This development marks the latest chapter in the power struggle within the Pawar family, which was sparked when Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, along with eight MLAs, joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde in July 2023. And on February 6, the Election Commission officially recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the NCP.
The Sharad Pawar-led group, now officially named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), suffered a setback after Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar held that the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the real NCP.
The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has long been a stronghold of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is the incumbent MP from the segment.
Sharad Pawar has represented the constituency five times, while Sule has been elected three times to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, in 2009, 2014, and 2019.
Speaking on the speculations about Sunetra Pawar's candidature against her, Sule said, "It is a democracy, so everybody has the right to contest."
Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that everybody has the right to present their side.
"In a democracy, everyone has the right to stand in elections. If someone is exercising that right, then there is no reason to complain about it. We should put our position before the people. People know what we have done in the last 55–60 years," senior Pawar said.
"If someone is running for Lok Sabha, then it is their right. They have the right to present their side. We accept this," he added.
On Friday, Ajit Pawar had said: "Since the formation of Maharashtra state and the commencement of elections till date, it has never happened in Baramati that the deposit of an opposition candidate was not forfeited. And I am proud of it."
He further urged the people to show their love and said, "People will come to you and ask for your votes on emotional issues but it is up to you to decide whether you will vote on emotional grounds or to continue development work and for the welfare of your future generations."
Sunetra Pawar is a social worker by profession and hails from a political family. However, she has never contested an election.
She is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010 and serves as a trustee for the indigenous and well-known educational institution Vidya Prathishthan. She has been a think tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011.
Her brother is a senior politician and former minister, Padamsinh Patil.