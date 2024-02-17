EC and Maharashtra Speaker's decision on NCP 'unfair', we are approaching SC: Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the verdicts given by the Election Commission and Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the NCP matter were "unfair" and his faction would approach the Supreme Court to get back the party name and symbol.

The Sharad Pawar-led group, now officially named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), suffered a setback on Thursday after Speaker Narwekar held that the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the real NCP.

He also rejected the disqualification petitions filed by both rival groups against each other's MLAs.

The ruling came days after the Election Commission held the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real NCP and allotted him the party name and symbol 'clock'.

"We had anticipated such a decision. The assembly speaker failed to maintain the dignity of his position. The decisions taken by the Election Commission and the speaker are unfair. Therefore, we are approaching the Supreme Court over the issue of the NCP name and symbol," Sharad Pawar told reporters in his hometown of Baramati in Pune district.