Haryana CM Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh crore state budget for FY25

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 1.89 lakh crore, more than 11 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24."