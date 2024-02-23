Haryana govt withdraws decision to invoke NSA against protesting farmers

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police have decided to withdraw their earlier decision to invoke provisions of the National Security Act against the protesting farmers who are part of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

This comes a day after Haryana police issued a statement saying that it was implementing the process of detaining office bearers of the protesting farmer outfits under Section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities.

Sibash Kabiraj, IGP (Ambala Range), said that this is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked."

"Haryana Police appeals to the protestors and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order,’’ he said.

Kabiraj further said that as of now the police will not initiate the proceedings to seize the assets of the farmers who have damaged public property, as they have still not entered Haryana, but if they enter the state and cause damage to public property, seizure proceedings will be initiated. He mentioned that, in the ongoing farmers' protests, 30 policemen have been injured at the Shambhu border.