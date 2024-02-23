Haryana govt withdraws decision to invoke NSA against protesting farmers

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police have decided to withdraw their earlier decision to invoke provisions of the National Security Act against the protesting farmers who are part of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
This comes a day after Haryana police issued a statement saying that it was implementing the process of detaining office bearers of the protesting farmer outfits under Section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities.
Sibash Kabiraj, IGP (Ambala Range), said that this is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked."
"Haryana Police appeals to the protestors and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order,’’ he said.
Kabiraj further said that as of now the police will not initiate the proceedings to seize the assets of the farmers who have damaged public property, as they have still not entered Haryana, but if they enter the state and cause damage to public property, seizure proceedings will be initiated. He mentioned that, in the ongoing farmers' protests, 30 policemen have been injured at the Shambhu border.
Haryana Police retracted an earlier statement, issued in a now-deleted tweet, in which it had indicated plans to invoke sections of the NSA against farmer leaders and unions. The police subsequently issued a new press note stating that the NSA would not be invoked.
It further decided that the agitators would have to pay compensation for any damage caused to public property.
In a post earlier, it wrote: "Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers’ movement, attachment of property of the agitators and seizure of bank accounts have been initiated."
In a statement, Amabla police had said: "From February 13, continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organisations to break the barricades put up on the Shambhu border and daily attempts are being made to spoil the law and order by pelting the police with stones and creating ruckus. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement, and the officials of that organisation are held responsible for any damage caused."
The police had earlier also highlighted concerns over the use of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram by some farm leaders to spread provocative content aimed at disturbing harmony.
The public had been previously notified that if the protesters caused harm to government and private property during their demonstration, their property and bank accounts would be seized to compensate for the damages.
“In this regard, action is being taken by the administration against the agitators and office-bearers of the (farmer) unions. If any common man has suffered any loss of property during this movement, he can give details of the loss to the administration," it said in a post shared in its 'X' account.
The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on the Punjab and Haryana border since their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by security forces on February 13.
The farmers had also clashed with the security personnel at the two border points.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job for the sister of deceased farmer Shubhkaran Singh. Mann mentioned that legal action would be taken against the culprits.
Another protesting farmer, Darshan Singh (62), from Amargarh in Bathinda district, died at the Khanouri border, taking the death toll to five during the ongoing Delhi Chalo protest. He felt uneasy on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, was taken to the hospital and died.