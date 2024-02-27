Sandeshkhali: Chhattisgarh CM writes to Mamata seeking strict action against culprits

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee urging her to take stringent action against the offenders responsible for reported land grabbing and alleged sexual assault of tribal women in Sandeshkhali village in the state ruled by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sai, who is from a tribal community, has condemned the Sandeshkhali violence-hit incident and dubbed the reports given by the National Tribal Commission as “horrifying and heart-wrenching.”

“Injustice perpetrated against mothers and sisters that have come to light in the Sandeshkhali region of your state is heart-wrenching. Incidents like brutal rape of over 50 women belonging to tribal communities, grabbing the land from thousands of tribals and even snatching away MNREGA wages from them have blemished humanity,” Sai wrote in his letter that he also shared on his X-post.