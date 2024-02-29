Slain Punjab farmer cremated in native village; no announcement yet on 'Delhi Chalo' march

Farmers paid their last respects to Shubhkaran whose body was taken from Rajindra Medical hospital in Patiala to the Khanauri border. The farmers also marched along the ambulance and demanded action against those who are responsible for his death.

The farmers laid flags of farmer outfits on his body in order to pay tributes to him. Later his body was taken to his village Balloh in Bathinda for his last rites.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the agitation over their various demands continues.

"The agitation is continuing at Shambhu and Khanauri border points," said Pandher while speaking to reporters.

He said a meeting for paying tributes to Shubhkaran will be held by both the forums of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at Balloh village in Bathinda on March 3 and asked people to attend it in large numbers.

The post mortem of Shubhkaran took place on Wednesday night after the Punjab police registered a case of murder at the Patran police station in Patiala.

The farmers had been demanding that they would allow the post mortem only if the FIR was registered in the death of Shubhkaran.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a case was registered after consulting legal experts.

Investigation will take place now to know who was responsible and from the post mortem report, it will be known what was the cause of death, he further said.

Mann said Shubhkaran's family will be given Rs 1 crore and his sister will be given a government job.

Earlier, Punjab Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh said the police have registered a zero FIR in the Shubhkaran case.

A zero FIR can be registered by any police station irrespective of jurisdiction when it receives a complaint regarding a cognisable offence.

The farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands are staying put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmer leaders had earlier said they will not end their agitation until their demands are met, while indicating that their stir may continue even if the model code of conduct comes into force. The standoff between farmers and the Centre over their various demands continues.