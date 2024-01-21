Ayodhya adorns itself in grandeur to greet lord Ram in his permanent abode

LUCKNOW: On the eve of the consecration ceremony, Ayodhya is adorned, resonating with a blend of revelry and spirituality.

The fervour unfolds with the whiff of air in the town, replete with the mild fragrance of ‘dhoop’ percolating gradually and mingling with the feel and vibrancy of the city, reflecting the imminent prominence of the city as a global spiritual destination.

Decorated with 2500–3000 kg of flowers, confetti, and fluttering saffron flags emblazoned with the symbols of 'Treta Yug', the city has spread its arms to welcome its 7,000 plus distinguished guests led by the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is set to be a moment to go into the annals of history as one of the most significant events of the century in India on Monday, January 22, when Lord Ram will get his permanent abode in a majestic temple after a wait of five centuries. A temple that will stand for ages as a symbol of pride.

The consecration of Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy in sanctum-sanctorum is just a few hours away with most guests are already in Ayodhya, while the rest are expected to reach on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is already in Ayodhya, taking stock of the minute details to ensure a flawless event. The dawn on Monday will be marked by ‘Mangal Dhwani’ made through 50 musical instruments from different states. The Mangal Dhawni will continue for two hours, from 10 am until the commencement of the consecration ritual.

PM Modi, who will take part in rituals, will arrive at Ayodhya Airport on Monday morning at 10:25 am and reach the temple site at 11 am. Till noon, the PM will take part in various events and will start the puja at 12.05 pm until 12.55 pm. PM Modi will spend about 3.5 hours in the temple town until 2:10 pm.