'Not intimidated': Rahul hits back at Himanta, says Assam CM's actions helping yatra get publicity

HAJO: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he does not get "intimidated" and fights for truth even if the world stands against it, remarks that come amid repeated confrontations between his party and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Gandhi also said he was happy and wanted the BJP to disrupt the yatra as it was helping it in getting publicity.

The remarks by Gandhi, who once again accused Sarma of being "one of the most corrupt chief ministers" in the country, came after the Assam chief minister said he has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades, and called their actions "Naxalite tactics."

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering the city, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Gandhi also claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at the "instructions" of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"BJP had the experience of the earlier yatra, it started from Kanyakumari and they maintained that it would not have any impact. Slowly its impact started being felt and a crescendo was formed in Jammu and Kashmir. Now their thinking is to disrupt it first. The problem for them (BJP) is that by disrupting the yatra, they end up helping it," he said at a press conference here.

"So frankly, I want them to disrupt the yatra, stop me from going into colleges. They stopped us from going into a college, we spoke to students outside, and it was seen by the whole country. So I am happy, do it (disrupt the yatra) as much as you (BJP) want, we are enjoying it. It is for our benefit," Gandhi said.