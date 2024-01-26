India to display military might, women empowerment at Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday with an impressive display of its military might and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day with a 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard -- Kartavya Path.

The armed forces will display an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the event.

Also, the parade will be heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.

Around 15 women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing 'Nari Shakti'.