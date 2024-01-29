Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Bihar after Nitish's switch to BJP

KISHANGANJ: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Monday entered Bihar through Kishanganj.

The Yatra comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

Kishanganj, a district in the Seemanchal region of the state with a majority Muslim population, is also a party stronghold.

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders welcomed Gandhi in Bihar.