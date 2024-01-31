WB's Malda gears up for Mamata's 'Jonosanjog Yatra' and Rahul-led 'Nyay Yatra' on same day

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday began her 'Jonosanjog Yatra' at English Bazar in Malda district, where Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is also scheduled to enter during the day.

The procession led by Banerjee started from the Malda Police Line ground and will culminate at the District Sports Association ground where she is scheduled to address a rally at 2 pm, a senior official said.

After completing trips to Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, Banerjee reached Malda this morning.