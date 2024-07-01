No mention of minorities in the President's address, 'disappointed': RS Lop Kharge

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed disappointment over President Droupadi Murmu's address and said it was only filled with praise for the government, ignoring the foundational issues such as the lack of provision for the weakest sections of the society.

The president's address is drafted by the government, the Congress chief said.

“There are MPs and parties in the House who have problems with the slogan of ‘Jai Samvidhan’ being raised,” he said.

He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"There was no vision and direction" in the President's joint address to Parliament, Kharge said. He said that there was no mention of poor, Dalits and minorities in President's address.