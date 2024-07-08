Sandeshkhali violence: SC rejects plea of WB govt challenging Calcutta HC's order of CBI probe

On the orders of the Calcutta HC, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5. The FIRs pertain to the alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers.

In its plea before the apex court, the state government said the high court's order demoralised the entire state machinery, including the police force.

The CBI is already investigating the case of an attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali and has registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

Noting that the investigation will be monitored by the court, the high court directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The high court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.