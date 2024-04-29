Sandeshkhali case: Why should WB govt come here to protect interest of private individuals, asks SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions as to why the West Bengal government had moved it challenging the Calcutta HC order for CBI a probe in Sandeshkhali violence and asked the state why it is interested in protecting the accused.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, made these remarks while hearing an appeal filed by the West Bengal government in the Sandeshkhali violence and sexual assault case.

"Why should the State (WB govt) come as a petitioner for protecting the interest of some private (individual)?" the top court remarked.

Replying to the SC's query, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, West Bengal government, said that there are certain (adverse) comments against the State government being given by the Calcutta HC in its order.

"It is unfair, because the State government has taken full action in this case," Gupta said.

Senior advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the state of West Bengal, requested the court to take up the matter after a couple of weeks. He submitted that there is some very important information and material that could not be collected to be filed with the present SLP (Special Leave Petition) in this case.