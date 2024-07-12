Rahul comes to Smriti Irani's defence, says "humiliating and insulting others is a weakness"

Post the defeat, Smriti Irani, who subsequently lost her Union ministership too, has been at the receiving end.

On Friday, Rahul, now the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, took to X to make an appeal and put an end to the infra digs at her.

"Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter," Gandhi tweeted.

"Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength," the former Congress president went on to add.

Irani had vacated her official bungalow, allotted since she was a Union minister in the previous cabinet, at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi.

This came after the Directorate of Estates had reportedly sent notices to vacate the official accommodations to former ministers and Lok Sabha MPs, who have lost or had not contested the elections. The occupants were told to vacate the bungalows by July 8-10, said officials.

The officials had termed the development as 'routine affairs' and added that it happened after change in council of ministers and every LS elections.

As Irani vacated her official bungalow, some people had taken swipes at her and mocked her for her defeat in the polls.

Rahul's tweet came after this.

Earlier, there were reports that Irani was a potential nominee for the Upper House of Parliament along with Arjun Munda, and RK Singh, two of her fellow ministers in Modi 2.0.

Both Munda and Singh had also tasted defeat in the 2024 elections.