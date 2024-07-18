Modi, Shah discuss BJP’s UP potboiler

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : Amid rumblings within the UP BJP, party’s principal strategist and Union home minister Amit Shah had a long meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday at the latter’s residence. This preceded UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary calling on the PM and reportedly taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources hinted that PM-Shah meeting covered the emerging situation in the UP unit, particularly in the wake of the recent LS poll results. “They would have discussed PM’s scheduled meetings with party CMs and their deputies later this week,” said a source.

“A discussion on Modi’s meeting with party workers and Delhi party staffers on Thursday at the BJP headquarters could also have figured in the PM-Shah meeting,” he said.

Sources said the central leadership has delivered a strong message to all state units to avoid statements and posts that may spark controversy or show differences within the party.

Amit Shah is learnt to have briefed the PM on the party affairs in UP and what transpired at the meeting between deputy CM Keshav Maurya and party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday.

There is the least chance of a change of guard in UP but some organisational changes seem to be in the offing, not only in UP, but in many states.

Maurya’s differences with UP CM Yogi Adityanath are being projected as a challenge for the party. Maurya had earlier said that the party is always bigger than the government and that no one could be bigger than the organisation.