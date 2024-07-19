SC dismisses plea of two convicts in Bilkis Bano case against cancelling remission

The two convicts -- Bhagwandas and Soni -- moved to the apex court for interim bail, citing that until a fresh decision is taken by this court on their pleas for remission or early release from jail, the court should grant them interim bail.

The apex court did not find any merit in their pleas and refused to entertain them.

"What is this plea? How is it even maintainable? Absolutely misconceived. How can, in Article 32, we sit over appeal? No, dismiss," the bench said.

Rishi Malhotra, a criminal lawyer appearing for the two convicts -- Bhagwandas and Soni -- after hearing it from the apex court, sought permission to withdraw his plea, which it allowed, as the petition was dismissed as withdrawn.