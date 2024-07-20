Uttarakhand UCC law: Nainital High Court provides landmark protection to interfaith live-in couple

DEHRADUN: In a significant judgment, the Nainital High Court has provided protection to an interfaith live-in couple, setting a precedent after the implementation of Uttarakhand's newly implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law. The court ruled that the couple will be provided protection if they register under the UCC Act within 48 hours.

The Nainital High Court on July 18 heard the petition of a 26-year-old Hindu woman and a 21-year-old Muslim man and delivered this verdict. The couple claimed that the parents and brother of one of the petitioners were threatening them, while they are currently living in Dehradun.

During the hearing, the counsel for the State of Uttarakhand informed the High Court that according to Section 378(1) of the newly enacted Uniform Civil Code, live-in partners residing in the state - regardless of their residency status - are required to provide details of their live-in relationship to the Registrar under whose jurisdiction they reside.

A double bench of the Uttarakhand High Court, comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, has disposed of a petition filed by an interfaith couple, providing them with protection. The court ordered that if the couple applies for registration under the Uniform Civil Code within 48 hours, the Station House Officer of Dalanwala police station in Dehradun shall provide adequate protection to the couple for a period of six weeks. This protection will ensure that no harm is caused to the couple from the private respondents or any other person acting on their behalf.