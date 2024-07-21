Kanwar Yatra eateries row: SC to hear on July 22 plea against UP government order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by an NGO challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's order requiring all shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names and other details in areas where the Kanwar Yatra is organized.

According to the causelist, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice S V N Bhatti, will hear the plea from the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) on July 22.

The UP government issued directives on Friday mandating that shopkeepers and eatery owners display their names and other details on their establishments in all areas where the Kanwar Yatra is organized.