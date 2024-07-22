Farmers Union announce tractor marches across the country on Aug 15; to burn ruling BJP's effigies on Aug 1

A joint statement issued by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMM said farmers will march to district headquarters across the country and burn effigies of the ruling BJP on August 1.

On August 15, farmers will hold tractor marches across districts to press various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers from Punjab led by SKM (Non-Political) and KMM began the 'Delhi Chalo' march to Delhi on February 13 to demand MSP for crops, among other things, but were stopped by Haryana Police, who had set up barricades, including cemented blocks, on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway.

The farmers clashed with police personnel and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points ever since.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "We want to make one thing clear that whenever the borders are reopened, we will load our belongings in our trolleys and move towards Delhi within a week because on February 13, we came out to go to Delhi."