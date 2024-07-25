'Nitish surrendered to BJP, cheated people of Bihar': Lalu on Centre's refusal to grant special status to State

PATNA: After the Centre refused to grant special status to Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of surrendering to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of special category status.

On his return from New Delhi to Patna, Lalu told media persons, “Nitish Kumar has cheated the people of Bihar on the special category status. He is only repeating the central government and does not have his own stand. He (Nitish) has failed on it.”

He also claimed that the central government did not allocate substantial resources to Bihar in the Union budget. “It was like giving only a ‘jhunjhuna’ (toy) to the people of the state,” he remarked.

The RJD supremo said that it is clear that the development of Bihar can’t take place without getting the special category status for the state. He, however, reiterated his resolve that his party would continue to raise the demand for special category status to Bihar.

Earlier, Lalu had demanded Nitish’s resignation after the Centre ruled out the possibility of a special category status for the state on Monday.