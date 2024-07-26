PM Narendra Modi slams opposition , says Agnipath scheme will keep army fit for war

DRASS: In his address on Kargil Vijay Diwas here to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in the Kargil war, prime minister Narendra Modi said some people were playing politics over a sensitive issue related to national security and rubbished claims that the Agnipath scheme was launched to save pension money.

"Agnipath aims to make the forces young. This scheme will keep the armies continuously fit for war. Unfortunately, such a sensitive issue related to national security has been made a subject of politics by some people. Some people are playing politics of lies for their personal interests," he said.