Police file chargesheet in Porsche crash that killed two techies; Juvenile's parents among seven named

PUNE: Police have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in connection with the Porsche car accident case, including the parents of a minor boy who was allegedly behind the wheel, in a Pune court, more than two months after the fatal crash, an official said on Friday.

The 900-page chargesheet, submitted on Thursday in a sessions court, has excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), while the seven accused have been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence, among others.

The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing them.

The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal, is a prominent builder.

"We have filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," said Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The boy's parents and two Sassoon General Hospital doctors -- Ajay Taware, then-HOD of the forensic medicine department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor -- and one Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer at the Maharashtra government-run medical facility, are accused of swapping the blood samples of the minor with those of his mother after the crash.

The juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother to evade detection of alcohol content.