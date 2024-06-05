JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy heads to Delhi, says Congress bid to form govt will not happen

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the Congress bid to form government at the Centre will not happen.

Speaking to reporters before heading for New Delhi, he said the NDA constituents meeting would be held in the national capital, and he would be participating on behalf of JD(S).

"Nothing will happen," Kumaraswamy said, replying to a query on the Congress party's exercise to form the government.