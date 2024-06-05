JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy heads to Delhi, says Congress bid to form govt will not happen

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the Congress bid to form government at the Centre will not happen.
Speaking to reporters before heading for New Delhi, he said the NDA constituents meeting would be held in the national capital, and he would be participating on behalf of JD(S).
"Nothing will happen," Kumaraswamy said, replying to a query on the Congress party's exercise to form the government.
Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, won the Lok Sabha election from Mandya as an NDA candidate. Along with him, the party's candidate Mallesh Babu won from Kolar.
However, JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna lost the election from Hassan.
The NDA got 19 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, in which the BJP won 17 and JD(S) - 2.
In 2019, the saffron party had won 25 seats along with a party-backed independent candidate in the state.
Meanwhile, the ruling Congress increased its tally from one seat in 2019 to nine this time.
The Election Commission of India declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.