Modi 3.0 cabinet: Intense jostling on for Railways portfolio

The 'guess who will be the cabinet minister' game is on as PM Modi is all set to head his first coalition government. The swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government is scheduled for Sunday.

The biggest questions centre around the top portfolios, all of which are expected to be retained by the BJP. These include Home, Finance, Defence, External Affairs, Road Transport, Railways, IT and Education.

The top alliance partners might not have some of their big demands met, despite speculations to the contrary. The JD(U) has asked for Railways and is persistently pressing on it. The TDP has asked for Information Technology, which it is likely to not get.

JD(U) and TDP are however expected to get the same number of ministerial berths, according to well-placed sources. This despite the TDP (16) winning more Lok Sabha seats than JD(U) 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on Saturday that he will be taking the final call on ministries.

There is no indication yet on how many ministers will be sworn in, though it is expected to be at least a 30-member strong cabinet.

Many BJP leaders were said to be pacifying the gods in a bid to land positions in the new cabinet. The BJP is also reportedly considering dropping several ministers of Modi government’s second term.