MPs set to be in Modi's cabinet invited for tea for PM's residence ahead of swearing-in

Some newly elected MPs , who are likely to be sworn -in as Union Ministers in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, have been invited for tea at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 11: 30 am.

Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

Among those who have received the invite and are confirmed to take oath as ministers so far are Karnataka JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, JD(U)’s Ramnath Thakur, two TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Sources said a top BJP functionary has called the BJP MPs for the meeting without disclosing the purpose.

Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav likely to be inducted

Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav who is an MP from Maharashtra's Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency is set to take oath as a union minister today.

He is among the winning MPs who received the invite the Prime Minister's office this morning. Jadhav is a four-time MP and three-time MLA.

Two TDP MP's to be sworn in as Union ministers

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (36), a three-time MP from Srikakula, will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister.

He is one of the youngest MPs from the state who won for the third consecutive time from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakula seat.

First-time MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (48) will be sworn in as a minister of state. The 48-year-old NRI medical doctor is one of the richest contestants, with his family owning assets worth over Rs 5,785 crore.