RSS has become 'irrelevant', what's the point of speaking out now: Congress on Bhagwat's remarks

"Your silence and Narendra Modi have made you and the Sangh irrelevant. You've been made irrelevant by Amit Shah and the BJP. Your last chance was when the BJP leaders were talking about changing the Constitution, you should have spoken out but you remained silent," the Congress leader said.

"What is the use of speaking now?" Khera added.

The Constitution, democracy and this society does not need the RSS or Bhagwat, as they can "protect and reboot" themselves, he asserted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at Bhagwat and posted on X a Hindi couplet by Kabir -- "'Karta raha so kyon kiya, ab kari kyon pachtaye, boye pedh babool ka, amua kahan se paye' (loosely translating to 'you shall reap what you shall sow')."

Bhagwat had on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of the RSS trainees at the concluding programme of the organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, he said the conflict in various places and in society is not good.

Bhagwat stressed on unity among all communities in the country, which he said was very diverse, though people understand it is one and not separate. He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

Speaking about the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwat said the results were out and a government had been formed so unnecessary talk on what and how it happened, etc. can be avoided.

The RSS does not get involved in such discussions of "kaise hua, kya hua," he said, adding that the organisation only does its duty of creating awareness on the need to vote.

Bhagwat stressed on the need for consensus between the ruling side and the opposition so that work for the common good (of the masses) can be carried out.

There are always two sides in an election but there should be dignity about not resorting to lies to win, the RSS chief asserted.

Lies were spread using technology (an apparent reference to deepfakes etc.), he added.