Bhima Koregaon Case: SC grants interim bail for 2 weeks to activist Mahesh Raut

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to 33-year-old activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail for two weeks - from June 26 to July 9 - to attend the rituals following the death of his grandmother.

The two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice SVN Bhatti, granted interim bail to the accused, Raut, from June 26 to July 9.

Ordering Raut to surrender to the authorities/NIA without fail on July 10, Wednesday, the top court strictly said that the interim bail will be subject to the terms and conditions set by the Special NIA court.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the period of incarceration already undergone (by Raut) and the nature of the request made by him, we are inclined to grant (Raut) interim bail for a period of two weeks to the applicant (Raut), which may commence from June 26 and end on July 9," the top court said in its order on Friday.

Asking Raut to follow the rules and conditions imposed on him, the top court said that the NIA (National Investigating Agency) can request the trial court to impose stringent conditions. The applicant shall surrender on July 10.

Opposing the bail of Raut, the NIA said that his complicity in the Bhima Koregaon case could not be ruled out and thereby the apex court should dismiss his bail plea.