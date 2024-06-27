Gujarat High Court criticises government over Vadodara Harani Lake tragedy report

AHMEDABAD: In a public interest petition hearing on Thursday, the Gujarat High Court strongly criticised the Gujarat government regarding the Vadodara Harani Lake tragedy.

The court remarked, "From the wording of the report, it seems that an attempt is being made to place the entire blame on the technical team and the contractor." The Gujarat government presented the inquiry committee's report to the High Court today in a sealed cover.

The High Court questioned the inquiry conducted by the committee and the principal secretary of the urban department, stating that the report appeared to be protecting the then-municipal commissioner. The tragedy, involved private school children boating in the Harni Lake zone when their boat capsized, resulting in the loss of 14 lives, including 12 children.

On January 18, a tragic incident occurred in Vadodara's Harni Lake zone when a boat carrying private school children suddenly capsized, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, including 12 children. Following this incident, a Public Interest Petition was filed, and the matter is currently being heard in the Gujarat High Court. Today, another hearing took place in the court.